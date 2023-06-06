Elections are underway in Bluefield, Princeton

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you are a resident of the city of Bluefield or the city of Princeton, it’s your voice and your vote. City council elections are underway for both cities.

Early voting ended on Saturday and the turnout was that 160 cast their ballot early in Bluefield and 103 cast their ballot early in Princeton.

Fast forward to today, City Council election day and polling locations are as follows:

6:30 am - 7:30 pm - Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive

City Council at Large election - Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 6:30 am to 7:30 pm

Ward I: Princeton recreation center

201 Morrison Drive (Front lobby)

Ward II: first united methodist church

100 Center St. (Activity Center)

Ward III: Church of Christ

East Main St. & Ingleside Rd. (Front lobby)

Ward IV: Burke Memorial Baptist Church

Oliver Avenue & Thorn St. (lobby)

Please ensure you have some form of identification on you as it makes the process easier on you and election workers.

We will bring the results of these elections as soon as we learn them.

