City of Beckley mayor gives “State of the City” update

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, the mayor of the City of Beckey met with local Rotarians and community members to give his “State of the City” update. The address was given during a Beckley Rotarian lunch at the Black Knight.

Mayor Rob Rappold tells WVVA that he was pleased to share news of a successful year on behalf of the city. Key points were ongoing economic projects and advancements- specifically in partnership with the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, the growth of old businesses and the welcoming of new ones, beautification efforts and more. He also gave updates on all city departments.

“Thanks to the dedication and conscientious department heads and all employees the state of the city is solid, in my opinion,” he shared, adding that the city currently operates on a $29 million budget.

While Mayor Rappold delivered a positive report, he says there are several areas in which he wants to focus the city’s efforts moving forward. This includes retaining young police officers, fighting the area’s ongoing battle with drugs and addressing the city’s issues with panhandlers.

