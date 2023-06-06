Capito announces over $500,000 for five West Virginia Airports

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced $511,427 in Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This funding was made available through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and appropriated in Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023.

“Every day I am working to improve West Virginia’s infrastructure, including the modernization of our airports,” Senator Capito said. “The funding announced today from the FAA will help develop local airports in West Virginia so that they can meet the needs of customers, enhance safety, and build on the progress we have already made as our state continues to grow. As I helped negotiate and craft the bipartisan infrastructure law, support for our airports was a major priority, and I’m pleased to see that funding continue to be directed to West Virginia.”

Individual awards listed below:

$197,779 for the Upshur County Regional Airport (Buckhannon, W.Va .) : This funding will be used to install an airport beacon and perimeter fencing. : This funding will be used to install an airport beacon and perimeter fencing.

$107,681 for the Braxton County Airport (Sutton, W.Va .) : This funding will be used to install an airport beacon. : This funding will be used to install an airport beacon.

$79,219 for the Grant County Airport (Petersburg, W.Va .) : This funding will be used to install weather reporting equipment. : This funding will be used to install weather reporting equipment.

$69,161 for the Mercer County Airport (Bluefield, W.Va .) : This funding will be used to conduct an airport related environmental assessment. : This funding will be used to conduct an airport related environmental assessment.

$57,587 for the Logan County Airport (Logan, W.Va.): This funding will be used to rehabilitate the taxi lane at the airport. : This funding will be used to rehabilitate the taxi lane at the airport.

