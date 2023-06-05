WVVA experiencing power outage, 11 p.m. Weekend Newscast remains tentative

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA-TV experienced a power outage toward the end of Sunday’s 6:00 p.m. newscast. The station’s crew is working to resolve the issue -- however, there remains a chance that power is not fully restored before 11:00 p.m..

Should WVVA be unable to broadcast on-air at that time, the station will hold an abbreviated live newscast through its Facebook page.

We will update this story as we learn more about the situation.

