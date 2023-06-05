WISE Women’s Center empowers women to improve their lives

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -A local nonprofit continues its work to empower women through resources, education, and health. Now, they are looking for support from the community to help continue their mission.

WISE is a women’s resource center in downtown Bluefield, West Virginia. Its name is an acronym for “Women In Search of Empowerment.” Connie Saunders, President and Founder of West Virginia Community Services for Women (WISE’s legal name), says she created WISE to help struggling women in Appalachia plan for tomorrow by improving their lives today.

“So, in a desire to... do something, to change the lives of women, because, as I said, if you have happy women, you have dinner on the table, you have happy children, you have a happy family...” says Saunders, “...And I think that we thought that that’s where we could make the biggest impact is to have healthier, better educated women in our area...”

Saunders says she originally envisioned WISE as a local copy of the worldwide not-for-profit Dress for Success, providing work clothes to women looking for employment. However, it then grew into so much more, helping the homeless, abused, displaced, and more.

“We deal with the needs of the women as they walk through the door. It depends on, you know, what they need help with. It might be work clothing, they could be in some sort of a crisis situation where we would need to provide them with hygiene supplies, we could be dealing with a new graduate... from high school that needs some support on... how to get ready for an interview... it just varies from day to day,” says Robin Hall, Board of Directors Chairman and a volunteer for WISE.

If you would like to help WISE continue to empower women, there are few ways you can do that. They run a charity shop similar to Goodwill, providing WISE with funding while also providing a budget-friendly shopping option. They also are in need of volunteers and have a variety of volunteer opportunities to fit your schedule.

WISE also receives support from Community Foundation of the Virginias, the Bluefield Elks Lodge, United Way, and private donations. To support WISE or find more information on the services they provide, check out their website.

