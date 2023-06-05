Teen charged after Saturday’s drive-by shooting

James Hindman
James Hindman(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Hindman, 18, of Bluefield, W.Va., has been charged with wanton endangerment after a drive-by shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, June 3, according to the Bluefield, W.Va. Police Department.

Hindman allegedly fired shots from a vehicle on Fredrick Street. There were no injuries or deaths from this incident.

