Teen charged after Saturday’s drive-by shooting

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Hindman, 18, of Bluefield, W.Va., has been charged with wanton endangerment after a drive-by shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, June 3, according to the Bluefield, W.Va. Police Department.

Hindman allegedly fired shots from a vehicle on Fredrick Street. There were no injuries or deaths from this incident.

