Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announce the grand opening of the Lake Stephens Disc Golf Course

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SURVEYOR, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Lake Stephens announced on June 5 the opening of a Disc Golf Course at Lake Stephens.

Lake Stephens Disc Golf course consists of an 18-hole multi-level course, designed by Ryan Shumate. The course has two tee pads per hole and alternative basket placements ready for when the course needs a fresh layout.

The Ribbon Cutting Event will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Lake Stephens Overlook located at 1400 Lake Stephens Rd., Surveyor, WV 25932. All are welcome to attend in celebrating the new Disc Golf course.

