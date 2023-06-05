PSHS alumni awarded nearly a million in scholarships

Princeton, W.Va. (WVVA) - Graduating high school is a feat in itself but for two, now alumni, of Princeton Senior High School they can claim another accolade.

That accolade is receiving $900,000+ in scholarships--Bradford Hurt and Kiara Porterfield both achieving this accomplishment.

Hurt has accepted an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy earning his degree in engineering.

Hurt also holds the distinction of being PSHS’ 2023 Valedictorian.

Porterfield will be attending UCONN in the fall earning the UCONN Merit Leadership Scholarship, Bill Gates Scholarship and the Quest Bridge National College Match Scholarship.

The latter two ensures a full ride to the college of her choice.

During her time as a Princeton Tiger, Porterfield played on the varsity basketball and softball team.

Hurt ran track as well as played football & baseball.

Congratulations to Bradford, Kiara & all the graduates who’ve crossed the stage this year.

