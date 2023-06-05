New FCC broadband maps shows areas covered, and in-need in Two Virginias

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Broadband coverage in the Two Virginias became more clear last week, with the release of the FCC’s updated coverage maps -- and county leaders on both sides of the state line spoke on what increased coverage means for the area.

“Without [broadband,] we don’t get any business,” said Mercer Co. Commissioner Greg Puckett.

“You put your business online, you have exposure to potentially millions of consumer,” said Lori Stacy, a member of Tazewell Co.’s Wireless Authority.

Last week, the FCC updated its coverage map nationwide -- now showing an in-depth look at where coverage is, and where it’s needed.

“It’s much more accurate than even the first version last fall,” said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

In Mercer and Tazewell Counties, near-100% coverage is shown in most areas, but some pockets show communities that still need connection.

“You still need that connect-ability,” said Stacy. “So one of our goals is to be able to collect that data. That way, we have a goal to set and hopefully a goal to achieve.”

Right now, more than $40 billion in federal funding is going toward identifying such spots across the U.S. -- and while leaders at the county level are proud of progress made in their respective areas of influence, there’s no doubt more work is needed to bring everyone on-line.

