Mountain State Justice files third lawsuit on behalf of Mercer Co. mobile home park tenants

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Non-profit law firm Mountain State Justice announced Monday it’s filed a third lawsuit on behalf of Mercer County mobile home park tenants. The new suit comes on behalf of residents at Maple Acres Estates, against Diamond Field LLC.

According to Mountain State Justice, Diamond Field LLC purchased Maple Acres Estates in August of 2022. The company then issued notice to tenants of an intent to increase lot rent from $170 to $299, effective May 1, 2023.

A press release received by WVVA goes on to explain “The lawsuit raises multiple issues, including, but not limited to, these primary claims: 1) Diamond Field is operating Maple Acres Estates without a Mercer County Health Department permit, in violation of the clear statutory mandate expressed in the Manufactured Home Act, W. Va. Code § 37-15-1 et seq., and the Code of State Rules, § 64-40-5.1 et seq; 2) Defendant has failed to maintain the community in a fit and habitable condition; and 3) Defendant has terminated tenants’ existing leases and now demands new, unlawful contracts.”

Plaintiffs are seeking both injunctive relief and monetary damages, alleging mass eviction as tenants’ lease agreements were terminated according to the proposed rent hike.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.