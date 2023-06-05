In Focus: award-winning artist shares background on musical career

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. June 4 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on Rachael Sage. She is an award-winning singer and songwriter. She also plays multiple instruments and writes poems. Sage is a six-time independent music award winner and has released more than a dozen albums. She describes her genre as folk-pop, with vibes from the ‘60s and ‘70s.

She is also the founder of her own album ‘MPress Records.’ Sage is based in the New York City area.

Sage just toured the U.S., including a stop in Wytheville, Va. and now she is on tour overseas in the U.K.

Rachael Sage has released more than a dozen albums in her career so far.

