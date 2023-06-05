Drier weather is expected today
Monday will feature partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures
Some patchy fog has developed this morning, but once that fog lifts, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out this afternoon/evening, but most will stay dry. High temperatures will climb into the 70s this afternoon.
We’ll stay dry tonight with mainly clear skies. Low temperatures will be a bit cooler in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Tuesday will be a copy and paste day. Most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but a stray shower or storm is possible tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will once again climb into the 70s.
A cold front will slide through the region on Wednesday which will allow for some scattered showers. Otherwise, intervals of sun and clouds are expected, and we’ll be cooler with highs in the 60s and low 70s.
Drier air will move into place as we wrap up the workweek, but temperatures will remain cooler than average in the upper 60s and low 70s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
