Changes coming to how jailed votes are counted in Virginia

Votes from those incarcerated will be counted locally this year, which may affect upcoming elections in the commonwealth.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Votes from those incarcerated will be counted locally this year, which may affect upcoming elections in the commonwealth.

“This was one of the kind of waves of reform that the Democrats made when they were in power,” J Miles Coleman with the UVA Center for Politics said.

Previously, votes would only count for the locality in which the person was being held.

“That’s something that voting rights advocates really did not like,” Coleman said. “Generally speaking, it would be used to give the rural parts of the state more clout, or representation. Most of our prisons tend to be in Southside or Appalachia, those are more conservative regions.”

Now, those who are incarcerated will see their vote be for where they lived before going to jail.

“It’s kind of odd to see in Virginia. Historically, we were one of the more conservative states when it came to voting administration, voting rights. Now, we’re sort of at the leading edge of it,” Coleman said.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

