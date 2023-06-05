Bookmark Monday | 100 Things to do in W.Va. Before You Die

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Lifelong friends, Melody Pittman and Angela Richards, have co-written a book by Reedy Press, which is part of a national book series.

The book showcases 100 Things to Do in West Virginia (before you die), but actually mentions over 200.

It can be used as a bucket list to explore and learn about the Mountain State.

Their hope is to get new traffic to some lesser-known West Virginia attractions and raise tourism awareness for the whole state.

Click here for more information.

