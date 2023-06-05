2023 North/South all-star baseball doubleheader sees both teams take a game

Five local athletes competed at George Washington High School in an all-star doubleheader
Five local athletes competed at George Washington High School in an all-star doubleheader
By Jon Surratt
Jun. 4, 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 2023 North/South all-star doubleheader was at George Washington High School. Five local athletes from Bluefield, Hunter Harmon, Shady Spring, Cam Manns and Adam Richmond, Greenbrier East, Henry Goodwin, and Greenbrier West, Dale Boone, competed in the event.

In game one, the North team would take an early 14-0 lead behind a ten run second and would win 16-5. In game two, south would win 16-11.

