Search efforts underway for a plane crash in Virginia

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image - Pixabay)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police and local law enforcement are conducting search efforts for a possible plane crash in the Staunton/Blue Ridge Parkway region.

Virginia State Police was notified of a possible aircraft crash around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday. As of 5 p.m., state and local law enforcement has not found anything related to the crash.

State police is not able to fly in the area because of fog and low clouds within the mountains.

The FAA confirmed a Cessna Citation crashed into mountainous terrain in a sparsely populated area of Virginia around 3 p.m. on Sunday. The aircraft took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fallen trooper remembered for dedication to community.
Fallen trooper remembered for dedication to community
West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
West Virginia State Police have identified the man injured in a shooting in Mingo County. A...
Update released on first victim in Mingo County shooting
Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man arraigned in shooting death of police officer
Court Generic
Raleigh Co. man sentenced to more than 24 years for child exploitation crime

Latest News

FAA Confirms Plane Crash near Montebello, Va.
Drug arrests
Beckley, Coal City residents charged with possession and intent to deliver drugs
Bluefield, VA celebrates 140th year
Bluefield, VA celebrates 140th year
West Virginia State Police have identified the man injured in a shooting in Mingo County. A...
Update released on first victim in Mingo County shooting