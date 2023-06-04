A few strong storms are possible this afternoon.

Parts of our area are under a marginal risk for severe weather.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thunderstorms are beginning to pop up in the Two Virginias. Parts of our area are under a marginal risk for severe weather as we head into the evening hours. Storms that pop up could potentially have damaging wind gusts associated with them, so stay weather aware this evening.

As we head into the overnight hours, things will begin to quiet down. We could see a few isolated showers, though the main concern will be development of patchy fog during the early morning hours. Temperatures overnight will remain mild, as we sit in the mid 50s with variable cloud cover.

Monday is looking to be a pretty nice day all things considered. We’re going to start out with temperatures down in the upper 50s, though we will quickly warm up into the mid to low 70s by lunchtime. Cloud cover will decrease as we head throughout the day. There is a very small chance that we could see some brief sprinkles as we head into the evening hours as a stationary front slowly makes its way south.

Monday night looks to remain dry, though we will see temps fall a little bit more into the low 50s by Tuesday morning. As we head into the heart of the work week, we’ll see temperatures fall on Wednesday to unseasonably cool levels as a result of a cold front. This could also bring us some rain during the middle of the week. Stay tuned!

