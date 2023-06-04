Beckley, Coal City residents charged with possession and intent to deliver drugs

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to a press release from Captain R. A. Maddy with W.Va. State Police, a Friday, June 2nd. traffic stop revealed approximately seven grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, numerous small bags, digital scales and $820 in cash.

The press release reports TFC M. D. Brooks conducted the traffic stop, of a black Ram Truck with expired W.Va. registration, and noted indicators led him to believe narcotics were present in the vehicle. Brooks then utilized a K-9 unit, which indicated the presence of narcotics.

Two passengers, identified as 42-year-old Danny Fortune of Beckley and 25-year-old Zoe Andrews of Coal City, have been charged with possession with intent to deliver.

A search of Andrews revealed a significant amount of heroin, crystal methamphetamine and Xanax pills, according to Maddy.

