Tazewell Co. parents charged with multiple Child Abuse and Endangerment counts

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - According to a news release from the Tazewell Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call on Friday from Child Protective Services workers at Clinch Valley Medical Center. The release reports the call was over a serious case of child abuse neglect.

Upon arrival, deputies were made aware of a five-month-old suffering from severe rodent bites. The child was brought to the hospital by his mother.

When questioned, the mother advised deputies there was another 15-month-old child at home with the father -- leading deputies along with CPS to respond to the Sister Street-area of Falls Mills. Deputies then found that the child had been moved to an address on Indian Creek Road in the Cedar Bluff-area. Both children are now placed out of the home with relatives, and no contact with their parents is permitted.

The parents, 20-year-old Selina Coleman and 38-year-old Michael Wayne Stevenson have both been charged with multiple counts of child endangerment and child abuse neglect with serious injury. They’re being held at Southwest Va. Regional Jail Authority’s Tazewell Facility with no bond.

The Tazewell Co. Sheriff’s Office, Child Protective Services and the Commonwealth’s Attorney are continuing to investigate the matter.

