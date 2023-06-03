Shady Spring basball falls to Keyser in state semifinals

Tigers fall to Golden Tornado 7-2 behind six unanswered runs
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers took on the Keyser Golden Tornado in the Class AA state semifinals. Shady Spring came in as the No. 3 seed while Keyser was the No. 2 seed. Winner would play in the state championship game against Winfield Saturday.

Shady Spring looked the part early, leading 2-1 after the top of the first. However, Keyser would score six runs from there including three in the sixth to win 7-2. Shady Spring’s season ends.

