Shady Spring basball falls to Keyser in state semifinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring Tigers took on the Keyser Golden Tornado in the Class AA state semifinals. Shady Spring came in as the No. 3 seed while Keyser was the No. 2 seed. Winner would play in the state championship game against Winfield Saturday.

Shady Spring looked the part early, leading 2-1 after the top of the first. However, Keyser would score six runs from there including three in the sixth to win 7-2. Shady Spring’s season ends.

