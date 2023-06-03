Mercer Street Ministry holds free food, clothing event in Dick Copeland Square

Mercer Street Ministry's next food and clothing give away will be Saturday July 8th from noon...
Mercer Street Ministry’s next food and clothing give away will be Saturday July 8th from noon to four back at Dick Copeland Square.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Free food, clothing and music were in Princeton’s Dick Copeland Square earlier today. The event was put on by the longstanding Mercer Street Ministries.

The group have been serving the area for roughly two decades.

“When we first came up here maybe there was six businesses. We are so happy that he is a God of restoration. Places we had seen years ago are coming back,” said long-time member of the group, Beverly Anderson.

The event also saw community members witnessing and giving their testimony to those in attendance. Mercer Street Ministry’s next food and clothing give away will be Saturday July 8th from noon to four back at Dick Copeland Square.

