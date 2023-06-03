Mainly dry tomorrow with pop up showers possible

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible the rest of this afternoon as we remain under a marginal risk for severe weather. Some storms may have heavy rain or strong, gusty winds associated with them, so stay weather aware this evening.

Our area is under a marginal risk for severe weather today. (WVVA WEATHER)

Most of the thunderstorms will begin to dissipate after about 8 PM, leaving us with isolated rain showers the rest of the night. Temperatures tonight will get down into the upper 50s, so we’ll stay mild.

Tonight will be a milder night, with a little bit of rain possible (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain showers will begin to taper off overnight, leaving us with mainly dry conditions for our Sunday. There is a chance that we could see a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, though it’ll be a small chance. The greatest chance for this rain will be in the evening.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry again, though we could see some rain (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into next week, temps will really begin to cool down, as we sit in the 60s by the end of the week. We’ll start out in the mid to low 70s until Wednesday.

