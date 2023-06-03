Few showers/storms possible on Saturday

We look warm, but unsettled into the first part of the weekend
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
We look dry and mild overnight, with low temps hitting the 50s and 60s.

Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring more warm weather, and we’ll be a bit humid as well. Highs Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 70s-mid 80s for most. As a disturbance swings in, we’ll see a few hit and miss showers/t-storms Saturday afternoon, but not everyone will necessarily see rain. As of now, the flood threat and severe threat remains nil, but we could see some heavier isolated downpours. Tomorrow night, we’ll dry back out. Skies will be partly cloudy and low temps will fall into the 50s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will bring partly sunny skies, and highs should be a tad cooler (but still seasonable) in the low-mid 70s. Sunday night, low temps will fall into the 50s, and we’ll see a few passing clouds.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Rain chances remain lower into early next week, though some isolated showers/storms could still pop up from time to time.

We look cooler than average next week...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

