Bluefield, VA celebrates 140th year

Bluefield, VA celebrates 140th year
Bluefield, VA celebrates 140th year(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Citizens of Bluefield, Virginia gathered earlier today to commemorate their town’s 140th year of incorporation. Though we now now the area as Bluefield, that was not its name more than a century ago when it was established.

“This town has had four names. Bluefield was the last name. We started out as Pin Hook, then we went to Harmon, and then we went to Graham. 1924 is when they incorporated the name Bluefield,” said Gail Cook, Board Chairman of the Graham Historical Society.

The day’s festivities included an information booth but on by the Graham Historical Society, complete with coloring books honoring Bluefield’s history. Local businesses on Virginia Avenue also set up sidewalk sales to commemorate the anniversary of their town.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
Court Generic
Raleigh Co. man sentenced to more than 24 years for child exploitation crime
Danville Police Patch and Badge
14-year-old charged with murder in Danville
Beloved bus driver for Monroe County Schools retires after 44 years of service
Beloved bus driver for Monroe County Schools retires after 44 years of service
Investigators serving an eviction notice found a decomposed body where Michael R. Johnson lives...
Body found during service of eviction notice; man charged with collecting dead mother’s benefits

Latest News

West Virginia State Police have identified the man injured in a shooting in Mingo County. A...
Update released on first victim in Mingo County shooting
Mercer Street Ministry’s next food and clothing give away will be Saturday July 8th from noon...
Mercer Street Ministry holds free food, clothing event in Dick Copeland Square
Tazewell Co. parents charged with multiple Child Abuse and Endangerment counts
Fallen trooper remembered for dedication to community.
Fallen trooper remembered for dedication to community