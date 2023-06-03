Bluefield, VA celebrates 140th year

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Citizens of Bluefield, Virginia gathered earlier today to commemorate their town’s 140th year of incorporation. Though we now now the area as Bluefield, that was not its name more than a century ago when it was established.

“This town has had four names. Bluefield was the last name. We started out as Pin Hook, then we went to Harmon, and then we went to Graham. 1924 is when they incorporated the name Bluefield,” said Gail Cook, Board Chairman of the Graham Historical Society.

The day’s festivities included an information booth but on by the Graham Historical Society, complete with coloring books honoring Bluefield’s history. Local businesses on Virginia Avenue also set up sidewalk sales to commemorate the anniversary of their town.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.