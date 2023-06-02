Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Maggie

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the latest edition of ‘Your Furcast @ Noon’ friend to the show, Ciara McKee with the Mercer County Animal Shelter

brought by German Shepherd mix, Maggie.

Maggie is at least 4-years-old and looking for her furever home.

Maggie is spayed and updated on most of her vaccines. She is free at the shelter and great with single homes or families.

Ciara recommends if there are children that they be on the mature side and that Maggie does not get along with small dogs--they must be around her size.

The shelter is also hosting its “Hello Summer Sale” now through June 17th.

Dogs are $50 and cats are $25.

The shelter is located at 961 Shelter Rd, Princeton, WV 24740.

Call (304) 425-2838 for more information.

