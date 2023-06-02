WVVA’s Annie Moore receives Journalist of the Year award from WV Association of Justice


By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA’s Annie Moore was presented the 2023 Journalist of the Year award from the West Virginia Association of Justice, Thursday evening.

The association wanted to honor her for the impactful coverage on the issues at Southern Regional Jail.

Annie first started her coverage in the Spring of 2022, reporting on the living conditions the inmates were succumbed to while incarcerated.

The award was presented during the 65th West Virginia Association of Justice Convention Party held at the Embassy Suites.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hampton
WVVA Hometown Hero: McDowell County merchant puts people first
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
Man from West Virginia competes on America’s Got Talent
Community saddened by closing of AMC Theater at Mercer Mall
Former Mercer Mall theater to reopen under new name
“Church Outside” coming to Farmers Livestock Market in Tazewell, VA
“Church Outside” coming to Farmers Livestock Market in Tazewell, VA
Nichole Brooks
Brooks accepts 2nd degree murder plea deal

Latest News

WVVA’s Annie Moore receives Journalist of the Year award from WV Association of Justice
WVVA’s Annie Moore receives Journalist of the Year award from WV Association of Justice
Sen. Manchin spoke on the Senate floor Thursday.
Va., W.Va. Senators torn over Mountain Valley Pipeline push
Va., W.Va. Senators torn over Mountain Valley Pipeline push
“Field Fest” returns to downtown Bluefield, Virginia
“Field Fest” returns to downtown Bluefield, Virginia