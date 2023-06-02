WVVA’s Annie Moore receives Journalist of the Year award from WV Association of Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA’s Annie Moore was presented the 2023 Journalist of the Year award from the West Virginia Association of Justice, Thursday evening.

The association wanted to honor her for the impactful coverage on the issues at Southern Regional Jail.

Annie first started her coverage in the Spring of 2022, reporting on the living conditions the inmates were succumbed to while incarcerated.

The award was presented during the 65th West Virginia Association of Justice Convention Party held at the Embassy Suites.

