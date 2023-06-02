WVSP: Trooper shot in ambush-type situation; second victim shot; suspect identified

Residents advised to shelter in place
A WVSP trooper and another person were shot in what appears to be an ambush-type situation in the Beech Creek area of Matewan in Mingo County.
By Brenda Bryan and Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 6/2/23 @ 6:15 p.m.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia State Police trooper was shot Friday afternoon in what appears to be an ambush-type situation in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County, WVSP say.

That trooper was taken to Logan Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Another person also was shot during the incident in the Beech Creek area of Matewan. It was dispatched as a shots-fired call.

West Virginia State Police have identified the suspect, who remains on the run, as Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Beech Creek.

Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Beech Creek, W.Va., is wanted in connection with a shooting that...
Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Beech Creek, W.Va., is wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a WVSP trooper and another person.(West Virginia State Police)

Earlier in the evening, officials were trying to land a helicopter to fly the trooper out for treatment. There’s no word on the trooper’s condition or the other victim’s.

Residents are being told to shelter in their homes, as Kennedy is said to be armed and dangerous.

The Mingo County Board of Education announced that schools in the area are under lockdown and the graduation ceremony at Mingo Central High School has been postponed until further notice.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

UPDATE 6/2/23 @ 4:55 p.m.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Residents in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County are being told to shelter in their homes due to a search for an armed suspect.

The Mingo County Emergency Management made the announcement late Friday afternoon.

Earlier, we reported about a person being sent to the hospital after a shooting along Beech Creek Road. The extent of that person’s injuries in unavailable.

West Virginia State Police are investigating.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

ORIGINAL STORY

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting sent a person to the hospital Friday afternoon in Mingo County, according to county 911 dispatchers.

They say it happened on Beech Creek Road.

Additional details are unavailable now, including the extent of the victim’s injuries.

West Virginia State Police troopers are handling the investigation.

We have a crew headed to the scene and are working to get more information.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved bus driver for Monroe County Schools retires after 44 years of service
Beloved bus driver for Monroe County Schools retires after 44 years of service
Jimmy Hampton
WVVA Hometown Hero: McDowell County merchant puts people first
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
Man from West Virginia competes on America’s Got Talent
Mountain Fest returns for 39th year, sees heightened security measures
Mountain Fest returns for 39th year, sees heightened security measures
Mullins Building in Richlands
CNX expands to Mullins Building in Richlands

Latest News

Danville Police Patch and Badge
14-year-old charged with murder in Danville
Work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline will continue following an agreement struck between the...
Senator Manchin touts pipeline deal in visit to Raleigh County
Charles Haggerty
Pax man sentenced for two felony sex offenses involving a child
Court Generic
Raleigh Co. man sentenced to more than 24 years for child exploitation crime