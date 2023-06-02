The weather will be on repeat to wrap up the work-week

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Our Thursday evening is looking warm and quiet. Low temps tonight will hit the 50s and besides a stray shower/sprinkle, most will stay dry.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll be warm and mostly sunny again tomorrow, with highs in the 70s and 80s. We’ll have only the slim chance for a passing shower or t-storm, but again, most will stay rain-free. Low temps will fall into the 50s again under partly cloudy skies Friday night.

SATURDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

A disturbance will move into the area on Saturday, bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. At this time flood threats and severe threats are nil, but we will closely monitor this incoming system in the coming days. We’ll otherwise be partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

10 DAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

A few isolated showers look possible on Sunday as well. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s Sunday afternoon.

Next week looks a little bit cooler but still seasonable...

