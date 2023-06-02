UVA Health expanding access to opioid use disorder treatment through $50k grant

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jun. 2, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is trying to expand access to opioid use disorder treatment in Virginia through a $50k grant.

“The way I see it, there is no use to have the best treatment if our patients cannot access it,” Doctor Nassima Ait-Daoud Tiouririne said. “When we see a patient, when we do an evaluation, a lot of them are in different stages where they want to be in with how they see recovery, and working on all the aspects of their social life to allow them to focus on treatment is very important. That’s why this grant will play an important role.”

The $50,000 grant comes from the Essential Hospitals Institute.

The grant will allow UVA Health to expand access to care for those struggling with opioid use disorder by providing money to patients for social needs such as transportation, childcare, or a lack of health insurance.

UVA Health says the program is set to begin sometime in July.

