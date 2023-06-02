Tazewell softball shuts out John Battle in region 2D championship

Lady Bulldogs beat Lady Trojans 3-0 behind pitching and bat of Carly Compton
Lady Bulldogs beat Lady Trojans 3-0 behind pitching and bat of Carly Compton
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Lady Bulldogs hosted the John Battle Lady Trojans in the region 2D championship. Both teams made the state tournament prior to the game but the winner received a home quarterfinal in the state tournament.

The game was a pitching and defensive duel throughout and it was 1-0 going into the bottom of the fifth behind a Mallorie Whittaker RBI. In the fifth, after Brooke Nunley single Carly Compton would hit a two-run home run to make it 3-0. Compton would also pitch a complete game shutout as Tazewell won 3-0.

Tazewell will start play in the state tournament Tuesday June 6.

