Tazewell softball shuts out John Battle in region 2D championship

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Lady Bulldogs hosted the John Battle Lady Trojans in the region 2D championship. Both teams made the state tournament prior to the game but the winner received a home quarterfinal in the state tournament.

The game was a pitching and defensive duel throughout and it was 1-0 going into the bottom of the fifth behind a Mallorie Whittaker RBI. In the fifth, after Brooke Nunley single Carly Compton would hit a two-run home run to make it 3-0. Compton would also pitch a complete game shutout as Tazewell won 3-0.

Tazewell will start play in the state tournament Tuesday June 6.

