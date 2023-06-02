Summers County ARH names new CEO, Regional Chief Nursing Officer

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Joey Preast has been named the CEO of Summers County ARH, and Angela Rivera has been named the Regional Chief Nursing Officer of Beckley ARH and Summers County ARH.

Preast will maintain dual roles at both Summers and Beckley ARH hospitals, where he has worked as associate administrator since March 2022.

“Joey is a proven leader and has led a number of successful initiatives during his time with ARH,” said ARH West Virginia Regional CEO Jeremy Hall. “His energy and leadership will be a real asset to drive Summers County ARH forward.”

Prior to joining the staff at Beckley ARH, the Fayetteville, W.Va., native spent nearly a decade in the long-term care setting, living in the Wheeling, Fairmont and Clarksburg areas as he worked his way up the ladder to nursing home administrator.

Preast, who played basketball for Concord University, received his bachelor’s degree from Mountain State University in Beckley and his master’s degree in healthcare administration from Marshall University.

Rivera, who has served as CNO at Beckley ARH since February 2016, was named interim CNO at Summers County ARH in February. In her new role, she will oversee nursing operations at both facilities.

“Angie has provided exceptional leadership in our Beckley hospital for several years,” said Jeremy Hall, ARH West Virginia Regional CEO. “I am excited to be able to leverage her knowledge and leadership in a new regional role.”

Rivera said her dual role will help the hospitals work together in their mission to serve area residents.

“The two hospitals are just 45 minutes apart and I think this is a great way to give support and merge the two communities,” she said. “I’m really excited to be part of that.”

Rivera said her initial plan was to stay in Beckley 3-5 years and move on, but that changed when her family came to know the area as home.

“This is where we want to be,” she said. “The people are great. I love the vision of ARH and I love the strong nursing team I’ve built in Beckley.”

She said she looks forward to doing the same in Summers County.

“It’s a great place,” she said of the hospital and the Hinton community. “I think we’re going to do great things.”

