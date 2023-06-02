Princeton city leaders gather to plan for Arnold Palmer Community Center on High St.

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The High Street neighborhood in Princeton is planning for a community center named after their illustrious resident musician Arnold Palmer.

Princeton city leaders met at the future site of the building this morning. The facility is planned to hold a recording studio, gym, and community gathering areas.

Palmer says that he hopes the center will give residents a positive place to be.

”If we don’t take care of the kids now its just a simple fact that it’s going to be too late. So we have to do something to save the kids now,” Palmer said.

The first step of development will be water and sewer lines which were identified today. Princeton Code Enforcer Ty Smith tells WVVA that the land has the best natural opportunities for construction in the entire city.

A complete timeline for the project will be set once the specifics of the building layout are solidified.

If you would like to donate to the project checks written to the A Palm project can be sent to PO Box 6049.

