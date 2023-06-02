Pax man sentenced for two felony sex offenses involving a child

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Charles A. Haggerty, 46, of Pax, was sentenced for two counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse.

Haggerty was sentenced to serve one to five years in prison for each count and Haggerty’s sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. Haggerty must serve two years in prison before being eligible for parole.

According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, On January 7, 2019, a member of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau was contacted by a mother regarding her son. The mother advised that her son reported that Haggerty had sexually molested him. In response to the disclosure, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau opened an investigation regarding Haggerty. The investigation determined that Haggerty, who had befriended the family and who had resided with the family during the summer of 2018, had sexually molested the juvenile on multiple occasions. The prosecution of the case was delayed because Haggerty had been extradited to the State of Alabama to face similar charges.

Subsequent to entering his pleas of guilty and the information regarding Haggerty’s convictions being posted on the Prosecuting Attorney’s Facebook page, another victim from an unrelated case saw the post and came forward to report additional sexual crimes committed by Haggerty. Additional criminal charges will be filed against Haggerty in the near future. Criminal charges are merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty.

