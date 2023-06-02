Mt. Olive man sentenced for malicious assault of a correctional facility employee

Tyrone Roberts
Tyrone Roberts(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tyrone Roberts, 49, of Mt. Olive pleaded guilty of felony malicious assault on a correctional facility employee and was immediately sentenced.

He was then sentenced by Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing to serve 3 to 15 years in prison. Roberts was serving a 15-to-35-year sentence in relation to a conviction for First Degree Sexual Assault from Cabell County at the time he committed the offense of Malicious Assault. Judge Ewing ordered the sentence for Malicious Assault on a Correctional Facility Employee to be served consecutively to the sentence Roberts was serving for First Degree Sexual Assault. Roberts must serve a minimum of three more years in prison after completing his Cabell County sentence before being eligible for parole.

On January 6, 2019, a correctional employee at Mount Olive Correctional Center in Mt. Olive, Fayette County, West Virginia was performing nightly lockdown duties when Roberts refused to close his cell door. Roberts became combative with the officer, struck the officer twice in the face, and continued to refuse commands. The correctional employee suffered multiple facial fractures as a result of this incident

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved bus driver for Monroe County Schools retires after 44 years of service
Beloved bus driver for Monroe County Schools retires after 44 years of service
Jimmy Hampton
WVVA Hometown Hero: McDowell County merchant puts people first
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
Man from West Virginia competes on America’s Got Talent
Mountain Fest returns for 39th year, sees heightened security measures
Mountain Fest returns for 39th year, sees heightened security measures
Mullins Building in Richlands
CNX expands to Mullins Building in Richlands

Latest News

Work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline will continue following an agreement struck between the...
Senator Manchin touts pipeline deal in visit to Raleigh County
Charles Haggerty
Pax man sentenced for two felony sex offenses involving a child
Court Generic
Raleigh Co. man sentenced to more than 24 years for child exploitation crime
Court generic
Former WVDEP Official admits to stealing abandoned mine lands funds