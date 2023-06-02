Mt. Olive man sentenced for malicious assault of a correctional facility employee

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tyrone Roberts, 49, of Mt. Olive pleaded guilty of felony malicious assault on a correctional facility employee and was immediately sentenced.

He was then sentenced by Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing to serve 3 to 15 years in prison. Roberts was serving a 15-to-35-year sentence in relation to a conviction for First Degree Sexual Assault from Cabell County at the time he committed the offense of Malicious Assault. Judge Ewing ordered the sentence for Malicious Assault on a Correctional Facility Employee to be served consecutively to the sentence Roberts was serving for First Degree Sexual Assault. Roberts must serve a minimum of three more years in prison after completing his Cabell County sentence before being eligible for parole.

On January 6, 2019, a correctional employee at Mount Olive Correctional Center in Mt. Olive, Fayette County, West Virginia was performing nightly lockdown duties when Roberts refused to close his cell door. Roberts became combative with the officer, struck the officer twice in the face, and continued to refuse commands. The correctional employee suffered multiple facial fractures as a result of this incident

