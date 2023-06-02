Montgomery woman sentenced in Fayette Co. for multiple crimes

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Brittany A. McBrayer, 34, of Montgomery, West Virginia, was sentenced for felony conspiracy and destruction of property and misdemeanor trespassing to two to 15 years in prison for the felony convictions and $100 fine for the trespassing.

According to Fayette County Prosecutor Anthony Ciliberti, On August 31, 2022, an employee of W.V.U. Tech in Montgomery observed a man carrying a woman on his back near the W.V.U. Tech football field. The woman appeared to be wearing only a shirt and a pair of panties. The man advised the female had been stung by yellow jackets and that he was taking her for medical treatment.

The W.V.U. Tech employee proceeded to the football field and discovered that someone had attempted to steal copper wiring from the lights and lighting system for the football field causing significant damage. The W.V.U. Tech employee found a pair of bolt cutters still attached to partially cut wiring. Upon closer inspection, a yellow jacket’s nest was discovered near the damaged area. The employee further found a backpack, a pair of jeans, a pair of socks, and a pair of shoes had been left behind on the football field. A search of the backpack revealed a pair of bolt cutters and other tools, and a cell phone which was determined to belong to McBrayer.

In rendering his decision, Judge Blake noted that McBrayer caused a substantial amount of damage to the W.V.U. Tech football field. Judge Blake further noted that her actions were senseless and detrimental to the community.

