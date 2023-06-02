Man accused of killing another man with toilet tank lid

A man in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder after police said they believe he killed another man with a toilet tank lid. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder after police said they believe he killed another man with a toilet tank lid.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to a home at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday regarding an unconscious person bleeding from the head.

When officers arrived at the home, they said they found 26-year-old Brandon Patty unconscious inside the home with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested 57-year-old James Thomas Robinson, who lived in the home with Patty.

Police told WBTV that investigation revealed that Robinson struck Patty in the head with a toilet tank lid.

Robinson was taken to the Gaston County Jail. According to jail records, he is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved bus driver for Monroe County Schools retires after 44 years of service
Beloved bus driver for Monroe County Schools retires after 44 years of service
Jimmy Hampton
WVVA Hometown Hero: McDowell County merchant puts people first
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
Man from West Virginia competes on America’s Got Talent
Mountain Fest returns for 39th year, sees heightened security measures
Mountain Fest returns for 39th year, sees heightened security measures
Mullins Building in Richlands
CNX expands to Mullins Building in Richlands

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls Russia's war in Ukraine a "strategic failure" during a...
Blinken warns Ukraine cease-fire now would result in ‘Potemkin peace,’ legitimizing Russian invasion
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Oath Keepers convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot get prison in latest extremist sentencings
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during the House Appropriations subcommittee on...
FBI offers to show GOP chairman document that purports to relate to Biden, his family
Work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline will continue following an agreement struck between the...
Senator Manchin touts pipeline deal in visit to Raleigh County