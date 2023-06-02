Isis Wallace sentenced to 50 years in prison

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Isis Wallace was sentenced to 50 years in prison Friday, in relation to a shooting that took the life of a 13-year-old girl in March of 2022 in Bluefield, W.Va..

Wallace previously plead guilty to second degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit murder in Mercer County Circuit Court.

On Friday, Wallace was sentenced to 40 years for second degree murder and ten years for use of a firearm during the commission of a felony -- both the maximum sentence for each crime. She will serve the terms consecutively for a total of 50 years.

Wallace was also sentenced to one-to-five years for conspiracy to commit murder, which will run concurrent with the other sentences.

As part of a plea agreement, Wallace will not be eligible for parole until after serving 15 years.

“It’s never a good day when you have the death of a child, but in this particular case we believe that the 50 year sentence, based on the facts of the case -- I mean, you know, this was a shooting that occurred out of anger, out of anger towards another individual. I don’t think that Ms. Wallace or her mother actually intended to shoot this child. But still, you know, their intent to shoot someone else transfers to this child legally,” said Brian Cochran, Prosecuting Attorney for Mercer County.

Wallace’s mother, Nichole Brooks, is set to be sentenced in relation to the same incident in August.

