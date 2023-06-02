“Field Fest” returns to downtown Bluefield, Virginia

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -A summer tradition in the Town of Bluefield has returned for another new year. Field Fest is an event held twice a summer. It brings together live music, food trucks, and alcoholic beverages together in downtown Bluefield. This year, the event was also combined with a Jeep “Shine and Show” event. The event included several awards for favorites among the participating vehicles. Lori Stacy, Communications Director for the Town of Bluefield and an organizer for the event, says drawing people into Bluefield’s downtown district with Field Fest helps support the small businesses there.

“Well, we just feel that it’s very critical to bring attention to the hard work that our small business owners put into their businesses in our downtown area. Our merchants work so very hard and we just hope that, you know, by creating events like this, it just brings awareness that they’re here and this is an awesome opportunity to spend your money, spend your time, and bring your family,” says Stacy.

If you missed this Thursday’s Field Fest, you’ll get another chance later this summer. The next Field Fest is set for the first Thursday in August (August 3rd.)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.