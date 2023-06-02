Dry today with more unsettled weather on Saturday

It’ll certainly feel like Summer today as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine which will make it feel even warmer.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight. Temperatures should hover in the 50s and low 60s overnight.

Unsettled weather returns on Saturday as a weak cold front swings through our region. Scattered showers and a few storms will develop, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain mild in the 70s and 80s.

Most should dry up on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be more seasonable on Sunday afternoon in the 70s.

A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out early next week, otherwise we’ll see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

