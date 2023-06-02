Bear cub wandering neighborhood struck, killed by car on highway

The Springfield Police Department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a...
The Springfield Police Department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a driveway.(Springfield, Mo. Police Department)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A bear cub that was found wandering in a Missouri neighborhood Thursday was struck and killed on the highway, police said.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the cub had been spotted around the city and was being monitored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The police department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a driveway.

“We’ve got a beary adorable cub wandering around in south Springfield. While it is a very cute bear cub, please do not approach it and definitely don’t give it any tasty treats,” police wrote in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

Sadly, in an update later that night, police said the bear was struck and killed by a car.

“We are very, very sad and it breaks my heart to report that this little guy was hit on James River Freeway overnight. We had hoped it would make it out of town and back to the woods without incident,” police wrote in an update.

Officers responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. regarding the collision. The eastbound off-ramp of the freeway was closed for half an hour as the Missouri Department of Conservation removed the cub.

The police department said bear sightings in the city of Springfield are rare.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Hampton
WVVA Hometown Hero: McDowell County merchant puts people first
Beloved bus driver for Monroe County Schools retires after 44 years of service
Beloved bus driver for Monroe County Schools retires after 44 years of service
It's always been Bowen's dream to make a career out of his music.
Man from West Virginia competes on America’s Got Talent
Mountain Fest returns for 39th year, sees heightened security measures
Mountain Fest returns for 39th year, sees heightened security measures
Mullins Building in Richlands
CNX expands to Mullins Building in Richlands

Latest News

This GOES-East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, June 2, 2023 at 1:21 p.m. EDT., and...
Tropical Storm Arlene, 1st of season, forms in Gulf of Mexico
A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on...
People trapped in building construction collapse in Connecticut
Birmingham police said 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler was last seen Wednesday afternoon.
Burned body identified as missing woman
The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
Passenger train derails in India, killing at least 50 and trapping many others
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery