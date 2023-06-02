1,900+ crashes reported in Two Virginias over Memorial Day Weekend

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - As an estimated 1.5 million drivers passed through the Two Virginias for this year’s Memorial Day Weekend, it remained clear crashes and fatalities remain a risk when folks hit the road.

From Fri. May 26th through Mon. the 29th, Va. State Police reported the holiday weekend proved deadly for nine drivers and passengers in the Commonwealth. That, along with 1,846 crashes statewide.

In the Mountain State, the W.Va. Dept. of Transportation reported zero deaths over the holiday weekend, and 78 crashes statewide. Five of those crashes occurred on the W.Va. Turnpike.

