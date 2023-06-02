14-year-old charged with murder in Danville

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder by the Danville Police Department. Police say the teen, who has not been identified, was involved in the May 1 homicide of Marcus Hairston, 37, at Woodside Village Apartments.

The teen has also been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and one count of underage possession of a firearm.

The suspect has been in custody on unrelated charges since becoming a person of interest in the homicide. A second suspect also remains in custody on unrelated charges.

Hairston was found with gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road, along with two other people who had non-life-threatening gunshot-related injuries, according to police. Hairston was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1 and option 1 again, or 911. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, use DPD social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

