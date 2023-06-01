W.Va. Supreme Court Justice Hutchison announces retirement

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Supreme Court of Appeals West Virginia Justice John Hutchison has announced on Thursday, June 1 his retirement from the Court.

According to his bio on the official website of the West Virginia Judiciary system, Justice Hutchison was previously appointed to the bench in the Tenth Judicial Circuit, which is Raleigh County, by then-Governor Gaston Caperton in 1995. He was elected to that seat in 1996 and re-elected in 2000, 2008, and 2016.

His bio also said that he was born and raised in Beckley where he has been heavily involved in the community as a registered official with the Secondary School Activities Commission in soccer and baseball for approximately fifteen years and also has served on the board of directors at the Beckley-Raleigh County YMCA.

He is a West Virginia Bar Foundation Fellow and the recipient of the 2019 Liberty Bell Award and the 2019 Champion of Children Award.

Justice Hutchison wrote to Chief Justice Walker saying he wanted to give appropriate notice that he would not be seeking reelection, but he said he does plan to finish his term that will end on December 31, 2024.

Justice Hutchison also reminisced on his time in law and in the judiciary profession saying, “Serving as a member of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has been, for me, an honor and the capstone of my legal career.”

Spending nearly 45 years in the legal profession with nearly 30 years as a judge, Justice Hutchison said that becoming a justice to the Court in January 2019 brought him out of a dark place.

In the letter, he goes on to thank the 1500 employees who work for the Court that he worked alongside, his family, the other justices, and the people of West Virginia.

