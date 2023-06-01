West Virginia Treasurer helps connect West Virginians with lost money

LEWISBURG W.Va. (WVVA) - With all the recent uncertainty surrounding the debt ceiling and stock market, who couldn’t use a little extra money in their pockets? To help West Virginians recover lost money, State Treasurer Riley Moore visited Greenbrier County on Thursday in an effort to promote the state’s Unclaimed Property program.

Through an online database started under Moore’s administration, Greenbrier County Commissioner Tammy Tincher was able to collect $31,500 in recovered funds for the county on Thursday.

“We had no idea how much the total amount was going to be until the State Treasurer reached out to us,” said Tincher. “Previously, the process was a little more cumbersome because it was not online. But now that everything is online, it’s so simple. It’s well worth municipalities, counties, individuals, and businesses to look online and see if they can get a claim processed to see if they can get the funds back.”

For Treasurer Moore, returning lost property to West Virginians is a top priority. “We have a wonderful staff that has done a tremendous job in the unclaimed property division. We upped our staffing in that area when I came into office. Our Deputy Treasurer Laura Goins has done a tremendous job executing this program in an efficient and effective manner.”

By improving access to West Virginians, Moore hopes more people will check out the website and look up their name or business.

“We’ve returned more unclaimed property this year than any other year in the history of West Virginia. We’re proud to say that’s more than 20 million dollars.”

For those interested in checking to see if they have money waiting, visit WV Unclaimed Property

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.