RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County has announced the upcoming Anti-Rabies clinic schedule, which you can find here.

During this time, dog tags will be available and vaccinations for dogs and cats will be administered by a veterinarian assistant.

For more information contact Karen Mays at 304-255-9178 or 304-255-9325.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.