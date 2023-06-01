Organizations have mental health summit in Cedar Bluff

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVVA) - Organizations across southwest Virginia gathered at the Appalachian Arts Center to network and discuss ways to help those dealing with mental health obstacles and substance use. The mental health summit was put on by the Cumberland Mountain Community Services Board.

The groups discusses suicide prevention tips, trauma information and how they can help support mental wellness.

“What I want to tell people is they’re not alone. There are recovery resources in the region. If they would go to stopsubstanceabuse.com you can click on recovery and find support groups from Wytheville on down to Harlan, Kentucky. There are support groups in every county,” said Lori Gates-Addison with Cumberland Mountain Services.

You can find out more information about Cumberland Mountain by going to their website here.

