New River CTC announces spring 2023 President’s and Dean’s List students

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Over 260 New River Community and Technical College students were named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

President’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours and earn a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 for the semester, not including foundational courses.

President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver announced that the following students have earned the President’s List designation for the spring 2023 semester:

Alderson: Ariana J. Angel; Abigail Renee Boone;

Artie: Mark Timothy Shea Meadows;

Athens: Anthony Robert Bisaha;

Beaver: Stacy Miranda Grubb; Morgan Raeann Miller;

Beckley: Lynzie Dawn Boggs; Devin Nicholas Bragg; Trena Marie Canady; Zachary Aaron Craddock; Jacob Isaiah Eskins; Melissa Ann Evans; Morgan Ashley Graham; Chelsea Nicole McCoy; Olivia Brooke McGinnis; Susan Davis McIntosh; Meghan Elizabeth Stewart; Bradleigh M Whittenbarger;

Birch River: Vanessa Anne Dodrill;

Bluefield: William Anthony Akers; Erica Brooke Johnston; Nathanael Steven Tobia;

Charmco: Garrett Bryce Dale;

Coal City: Colton Pierce Blackburn;

Cool Ridge: Trina Danielle Olson; Logan Ishmael Lilly;

Covington, Virginia: Brittney Layne Stull;

Cowen: Savannah Marie McCartney;

Crab Orchard: Sarah Jane Barrett;

Craigsville: Chance Lashay Wilson-Gutierrez;

Crawley: Kaylee Danielle Hankins;

Daniels: Brooke A. Berneburg; Chunxu Lei; Jonathan Matthew Shamblin;

Fairdale: Garret Dalton Jenkins;

Fayetteville: Erica Danielle Hogan;

Frametown: Kaysee Morgan Amick; Gregory Michael Smith;

Glen Fork: Jonathan T. Cresong; Jericho Tristan Cresong;

Grassy Meadows: Brianna M. Martinez;

Hico: Pervis James Major;

Hinton: Emma Noel Ford; Madison Brooke Graves; Jalin Andre Keaton;

Jumping Branch: Bryanna Gabrielle Grimmett;

Lerona: Raylyn Lee Weiss;

Lester: Brittany Amanda Sproles;

Lewisburg: Alysha Dawn Hanna; Anne Doyle Kuliesh; Elizabeth J. Sparks; Hayden Sheen Andrew Yates; Alex Cameron Zimmerman;

Maben: Cody Elmus Wiley;

Meadow Bridge: Shelly Ann Walker;

Millboro, Virginia: Mary Elizabeth Dressler;

Mount Hope: Emma Grace Villebrun;

Mount Nebo: Ameila V Faye Counts; Hayden Allen Morris;

Nettie: Elizabeth A. Lampe;

Oak Hill: James Bennett; DeWayne Antonio Hopkins; Bryson Cole Powers;

Oceana: Melissa Suzette Blankenship; Jace Alexander Colucci; Alyssa Renea Kirkendoll;

Peterstown: Kimberly Jo McClung;

Pineville: Chelsea Fawn Bienek;

Princeton: Emily Frances Adkins; Michelle Nicole Blankenship; Tyler Steven Burchette; Susan Alexis Catron; Brittney Lynn Chipman; Daniel Reid Clark; Casey J. Coates; Justin M. Early; Adam Garrett East; Vannakhone East; Austin Lee Hale; Jacob Isaiah Holston; Katelyn Hope Jackson; Adam McClure; Breann Paige Skeens; Angela Ann Whittaker;

Quinwood: Amanda Renee McCrory;

Rainelle: Caroline Yulala Sue Davis;

Renick: Chelsea Ozell Brown; Jack Sinclair Hanna; Carol Ann Lane; Brett A. Mele;

Ronceverte: Maggie Grace Bostic; Kali N. Dawson;

Rupert: Jayden Edward Osborne; Abigail Grace Tharp;

Salem, Virginia: Erika Taylor Butler;

Sinks Grove: Kelly Leslie Cales; Jasmine Nicole Hoke;

South Charleston: Avery Alan Lee;

Spanishburg: Chassity Megan Billings;

Spencer: Jordan Michael Welch;

Summersville: Denise Marie Bays; Lillie Kate Bell; Selbie Isabella Benton;

Union: Kylie J. Dunbar; William Roy Lester; Aurionna Frances Taylor;

Wayside: Elizabeth K. Cody;

Webster Springs: Allison Ruth McCourt;

Welch: Brianna Aliceson Beckner;

White Sulphur Springs: Courtney Jane Nicole Clendenin; Laken Mae Coles; Tyra Lynette Ray; Charles Carrington McCray; and

Williamsburg: Joshua Lawrence Kessel.

Dean’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours (foundational courses do not count toward the minimum requirement), earn a GPA of 3.25 for the semester or better and fail no courses.

Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Richard Underbakke announced that the following students have earned the Dean’s List designation for the spring 2023 semester:

Alderson: Tracee Elizabeth Byer; Lawrence Lacy Pyles; Emma Grace Robinette; Angel Lynn Willis;

Amigo: Holly Christine Palmer;

Arbovale: Travis Lee Arbogast;

Asbury: Bryce Wayne McCallister; Phillip Penn;

Athens: Hailey Elizabeth Keatley;

Ballard: Gregory Michael Zebrowski;

Beaver: Cadeilia Donyell Curry; Christopher Dante Kennedy;

Beckley: Kirah Danielle Anderson; Matthew J. Blackburn; Hannah Elizabeth Brown; Austin James Cadle; Rachel MacKenzie Eans; Mark Daniel Harper; Yuzhu Huang; Dylan James Lilly; Declan Lyno Reynolds; Hannah Nicole Ruble; Humberto Sanchez; Raven Machion Smith; Morgan Elizabeth Spence; Teresa Spence; Teddy Eugene Weis; Christina Marie Wilkinson; Nathan Edward Williams;

Birch River: Lori Lee Dancy;

Bluefield: Logan D. Cline; Leeonna Celeste Ferguson; Kimberly Ann McDonald; Shytiece Nyri McDowell; Jaden Jerome Valentine;

Bud: Garrett Skyler Cook;

Caldwell: Kenlea Brook Adkins;

Covington, Virginia: Alison Lee Ervine; Sara Grace Moses;

Cowen: Billy J. Meadows;

Crab Orchard: Kenneth Gage Barrett; Amber Leah Duncan;

Craigsville: Keegan Connor Dotson; Kelly Lee Peyatt;

Crawley: Mackenzie Paige Taylor;

Daniels: Sydney Michelle Green; Caleb Aaron Petry;

Eccles: Mary Louella Farley;

Frametown: Christian Mikal Brown; Jessica Sue Griffin; Christopher H. Hamrick;

Frankford: Brittany Nicole Level; Donna Beth Sears;

Glen Daniel: Dawson Daniel Davis; Josie Kailyn Stone;

Glen Fork: Jacky R. Booth;

Hico: Nathanael David McSweeney;

Hillsboro: Aurora Jean Swearingen;

Hinton: Jazmyne Starr Alderman; Brittany Ann Bonds; Adreanna Raylynn Finley; Julien Tyler Keaton; Lauren A. Pack; Austin Dakota Thomas;

Hurricane: Dylan Bruce Adkins;

Itmann: Robert T. Beach;

Jumping Branch: Gregory Robert Angell; Kyle: Jessica Leastrice Carrington;

Layland: Dustin Ray Adkins;

Lester: Michael Glenn Muovich;

Lewisburg: Niya E Georger; Haylee Raye McKeone; Devin Gray McMillion; Zacheriah Carl Patton; David Alan Williams;

Lindside: Grant McKay Lively;

Marlinton: Kaitlyn Nicole Alderman; Abram John Leyzorek; Mikenzi Karleigh McMullen; Emily Nichole Ray;

Maxwelton: Jaden Ray Baker;

Meadow Bridge: Collin R. Woods;

Midway: Isaac Samuel Allen;

Minden: Angel Dawn Chornsbay;

Montgomery: James Jeffery Deakins;

Mount Hope: Brittney Nicole Anderson;

Mount Nebo: Hannah Louise Sigler;

Mullens: Jason Michael Jenkins; Colby James Sadzewicz;

Nettie: Payton Allison Lampe; Joseph Gage Markham;

Oak Hill: Jenessa S. Fox; Mark Riley McCoy; Shyanna Rose Seabolt;

Oceana: Leslie Grace Bailey; Taylor Renae McCracken;

Peterstown: Kimberly E. Thompson;

Princeton: Shiloh Ree Bailey; Jasmine Day; Rachael Anne Edgeworth; Vayda Ahday Hazelwood; Rachel Madison Jennelle; Thomas Keith Phillips; Emily Ja-Anna Proffitt; Brooke Nicole Scarbro; Taylor Thompson; Ruby Thornburg;

Princewick: Keri E. McClanahan;

Quinwood: Kadence Nichole Fox; Cory Lee McCrory;

Rainelle: Ashleigh Nicole Legg; Christina M. Lester;

Renick: Margaret Daelea Bradley;

Richwood: Matthew Wayne Farley;

Rock: Alisha Brook Haynes;

Ronceverte: Zoe Alexis Johnson; Gabrielle Lynn Johnson; Myra Marie Judy; Megan Marie Kemon; Elinor Rose McLeod; Jonas Xavier Ransom;

Rupert: Jeramy Allen Bailey; Kayla Dawn Kyle; Sean Aaron McCutcheon; Katrina Pittman;

Shady Spring: Hannah Rose Feazell; Bethany Ashley Lynch;

Sinks Grove: Chase Bradley Oscar;

Sophia: Tori Danielle Honaker; Logan Michael Kelly; Christopher S. King;

Summersville: Luke Jerod Murphy; Ryan Nicholas Thompson;

Talcott: Alisha Earnestine Cook;

Union: Lillian Jade Nickell;

Wayside: Amy Michelle Cook;

Webster Springs: Cheyenne Elizabeth Gaye;

White Plains, New York: Hamza Ebrahim;

White Sulphur Springs: Brynn Amber Alderman; Ella Olivia Bowes; Amelia Eloise Burns; Becky Lynn Childers; Brittany Nicole Dempsey; Bryan Alberto Martinez; Gilberto Jose Martinez; Brandy Nicole Martinez; Sarah Maria Nazario; and

Whitesville: Ashley Denise Maynor.

