Mountain Fest returns for 39th year, sees heightened security measures
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - It’s starting to feel like summer, and with that comes the return of Cole Chevy Mountain Festival.

In its 39th year, the Mountain Festival comes back with all of its classic rides and attractions. New this year is the “Sub-Zero” ride with death-defying heights.

Also new this year will be a “Job Zone” where Chamber of Commerce members will hold a job fair.

With attractions, food, and community, the festival is expected to have a positive aspect in the area.

“For a lot of our citizens they’re not able to travel outside the area for vacation. It’s the ability for us to bring to the people an additional quality of life to what they have here,” said president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, Jeff Disibbio.

This year’s fest will also see heightened security with barricades, metal detectors and drone surveillance. Only clear bags will be allowed inside the event as a new safety precaution.

Cole Chevy Mountain Festival kicks off at 4pm Friday.

