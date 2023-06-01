Monroe County Commission releases statement on vote to remove Sheriff Jeff Jones

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Monroe County Commission has released a statement regarding the ordered drafting of a Resolution to remove Sheriff Jeff Jones from office.

It states:

On Friday, May 26th, 2023, the Monroe County Commission voted unanimously to order Jeremy Meadows, County Clerk and Justin St. Clair, Prosecuting Attorney to begin drafting a Resolution to remove Monroe County Sheriff Jeff Jones from public office. This action stems from an ongoing investigation requested by the County Commission and conducted by the Prosecuting Attorney over several situations in which Sheriff Jones and his Chief Deputy have failed to perform the responsibilities of the office in an appropriate manner. The resolution will be reviewed and acted upon at the regular meeting on June 14th, 2023. Due to the nature of these accusations and the status of the ongoing investigation, there are no further comments on this matter from the Commission, Prosecuting Attorney or County Clerk at this time.

