Mercer County Animal Shelter holds “Hello Summer Sale”

MCAS is bringing in the warmer weather with a sale and a Saturday event.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Mercer County Animal Shelter is welcoming the start of warmer weather with a “Hello Summer Sale” and more. The adoption fee for dogs has been lowered to fifty dollars and the price for cats is down to twenty-five dollars (both are less than half the normal price.) To bring their dogs in on the summer fun, the shelter created a splash pad play area. They say giving the dogs the opportunity to have fun in the sun also lets the shelter learn their personalities better.

“A dog that’s in a kennel will present their self differently than if they’re outside. So, we get them out, we walk them, spend time with them, dress them up, and just take a bunch of pictures...” says Stacey Harman, MCAS Director, “...Right now, we are at max capacity and if we don’t get some adoptions, then we would have to go to code red...”

Code red is when the shelter will begin euthanizing some of the animals, something Harman says they try desperately to avoid. If you would like to adopt, the sale will go from now through June 17th. There will also be an event on Saturday with facepainting, popcorn, and popsicles for kids.

